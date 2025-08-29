New York State is brimming with charming small towns that often go unnoticed by travelers.

These hidden gems offer unique experiences, rich history, and stunning landscapes without the crowds. Here are some of the most underrated towns in New York worth exploring in any season.

Mount Tremper (Catskills)

Nestled in the Catskill Mountains, Mount Tremper is a haven for nature enthusiasts.

With its misty trails, Beaver Kill stream, and proximity to hiking spots like the Kaaterskill Falls, it's a perfect escape for those seeking tranquility and outdoor adventure.

Cold Spring (Hudson Valley)

Just over an hour north of New York City, Cold Spring offers a picturesque setting along the Hudson River.

Known for its antique shops, cozy cafes, and scenic river views, it's a delightful day trip destination.

The town's historic charm and natural beauty make it a standout spot in the Hudson Valley.

Hammondsport (Finger Lakes)

Often referred to as "Little Lake Como," Hammondsport boasts lakefront beauty, notable wineries, and historical attractions like the Glenn H. Curtiss Museum.

Its serene atmosphere and rich cultural offerings make it a hidden gem in the Finger Lakes region.

Saranac Lake (Adirondacks)

Saranac Lake is a nature lover's paradise, offering mountain charm and a plethora of outdoor activities.

With its picturesque landscapes and vibrant arts scene, it's an ideal destination for those seeking both adventure and culture.

Saranac Lake also hosts the renowned Winter Carnival, happening February 6–15, 2026, with this year’s theme delightfully set as “Cartoonival.”

Utica (Central New York)

Utica is emerging as a top retirement destination due to its affordability, cultural richness, and proximity to natural attractions.

With a cost-effective lifestyle and access to numerous medical facilities, it's an attractive option for retirees seeking a balanced lifestyle.

Beacon (Hudson Valley)

Beacon has transformed into a vibrant arts hub, attracting creatives and visitors alike.

Its thriving arts scene, combined with the scenic beauty of the Hudson River, makes it a must-visit town in the Hudson Valley.

Skaneateles (Finger Lakes)

Nestled in the Finger Lakes region, Skaneateles sits beautifully at the top of its sparkling, namesake lake.

The town has a relaxed, family-friendly vibe, with a charming main street full of boutique shops, art galleries, and cozy inns that are perfect for a weekend getaway. But the real heart of the town is the water—be sure to hop on a boat or grab a paddle and take in the lake from the best seat in town.

Even Oprah has called it a must-visit destination.

Beyond Tourist Destinations

Exploring these underrated towns offers a chance to experience the diverse beauty and culture of New York State beyond the usual tourist destinations.

Whether you're seeking outdoor adventures, artistic inspiration, or a peaceful retreat, these towns have something special to offer.