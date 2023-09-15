Undercover Sting: Illegal Snake Selfie Scam Exposed in New York

There are plenty of people, places, and things to take pictures of in New York City. The Naked Cowboy, Grand Central Station, Time Square, but a python?

Two men tried getting tourists to take pictures with a pair of pythons in Battery Park in Manhattan.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) was called in when two men were seen with large pythons wrapped around their shoulders, looking to collect money for photos. I think I'd rather have my picture taken with the Naked Cowboy.

An expert identified one snake as a 6-foot Burmese python and the other as a 12-foot reticulated python. Both require a DEC permit, which the men did not have.

DEC officers removed both snakes and ticketed both men.

Python Living in NY Garage

Pythons may be illegal to own without a permit but that doesn't stop people from having them.

A homeowner in Nassau County called the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to turn in the massive 14-foot python. When officers arrived they found the snake living in a five-foot glass terrarium inside the garage.

Burmese pythons are classified as an animal dangerous to health or welfare and require a special license from New York State to possess.

Legal Exotic Pets in New York

These reptiles may be illegal to have as a pet in New York but there are several other exotic animals you CAN legally own.

