Busted! 1 Business Fails Underage Drinking Check in Oneida County

The New York State Police, in conjunction with the New York State Liquor Authority, conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative in Oneida County.

A Trooper in plain clothes visits businesses during these investigations with one or several underage kids who cannot lie about their age or provide a false date of birth.

15 businesses were found to be in compliance. However, one was not.

15 in Compliance

As a result of the initiative, the following locations were checked and found in compliance:

• Good Life Tavern 69 Main St Camden, NY 13316

• Liberty Lanes Bowling Resort LLC Doing Business As Lucky Shots- 9660 Mill St Camden, NY 13316

• Grape N Grog 85 Taberg St Camden, NY 13316

• Mahogany Ridge 10825 Taberg-Florence Rd Camden, NY 13316

• The Allen’s Florence Hotel 11940 Osceola Rd Camden, NY 13316

• Fastrac 24 Main St Camden, NY 13316

• Dollar General 35 Main St Camden, NY 13316

• Byrne Dairy 16 Main St Camden, NY 13316

• Kinney’s 2 Preston Hill St Camden, NY 13316

• On The Rocks Bar and Grill 7142 Julie St Taberg, NY 13471

• Cliff’s Local Market 4094 NY 69 Taberg, NY 13471

• Dollar General 4120 NY 69 Taberg, NY 13471

• A&M Sunoco – 4644 Rome Taberg Rd Lee, NY 13471

• Rome Petroleum Inc 4615 Rome-New London Rd, Rome, NY 13440

• Kelleys Pub 2098 NY 49 Northbay, NY 13123

Not in Compliance

The following locations were found NOT to be in compliance with the laws dealing with the sale of alcohol to persons under the age of 21:

• Liberty Lanes Bowling Resort LLC Doing Business As Lucky Shots- 9660 Mill St Camden, NY 13316

Gary Jeffries II, age 32, from Camden, New York was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child and Prohibited Sale of Alcohol to a Person Under 21 years old.

