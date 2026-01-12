If you ever need proof that wishes really do come true, Rowan’s story is a perfect example.

A Normal Day With a Big Secret

At the Ultimate RV Show with Camping World at the New York State Fairgrounds, what started as a normal day quickly turned into something unforgettable. The team from Make-A-Wish Central New York gathered everyone together under the pretense of a simple visit to the show. But behind the scenes, something much bigger was about to happen.

The Moment Rowan Learned the Camper Was His

Rowan had no idea that the camper sitting on the floor wasn’t just for show. As cameras rolled and supporters looked on, Rowan learned that his wish was coming true in real time. That camper was his. A place for family time, fresh air, and memories that don’t involve hospital walls or medical routines. The kind of wish that doesn’t just change a day, but opens the door to a whole new chapter.

Representatives from Camping World were right there for the reveal, learning along with Rowan just how special this moment was. The Ultimate RV Show and the 1000 Islands Charity Poker Run played key roles in making it happen, reminding everyone watching just how powerful community support can be when it comes together for a child.

Moments like Rowan’s are exactly why Make-A-Wish Central New York exists. A wish isn’t just a gift. It’s a pause button. It’s hope showing up when families need it most. For kids facing critical illnesses, a wish can bring relief, joy, and something positive to focus on during incredibly difficult times.

We’ve seen that same magic before. In a previous wish reveal, a young boy named Joshua thought he was settling in for a cozy night at the theater, only to be invited onstage and told his wish was coming true. Not someday. Not eventually. Right then. A Disney Cruise to the Bahamas, announced in front of his family and an entire audience, turning an ordinary night into a lifelong memory.

Why Wishes Matter More Than Gifts

Make-A-Wish Central New York has been creating those moments for 40 years, granting more than 2,200 wishes across the region. And thanks to generous partners, volunteers, and supporters, kids like Rowan get to hear the words that matter most: this is for you.

For Rowan, it’s camping, freedom, and time together. For everyone watching, it’s a reminder that hope is powerful medicine, and sometimes, the best days start when you least expect them.

