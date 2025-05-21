A proud dad, diploma in one hand and his young son in the other, sprinted across the stage at the University at Buffalo's commencement ceremony while security and police tried to stop him.

Jean Paul Al Arab, a UB graduate, had made a promise to his son: they’d walk the stage together. Even though university officials said no for safety reasons, Al Arab followed through on his word. Just after the final graduate’s name was called, he made his move running on stage with his little boy, both wearing matching blue caps and gowns. According to the NY Post, the crowd inside Alumni Arena erupted with cheers. In the video at the 1 hour and 34 minute mark you see it happen:

Dad Makes Graduation Promise — and Keeps It

“I ran, that’s what I did. I had to. I promised him,” Al Arab said in an interview after the event. He even shook hands with university staff before heading offstage, where police waited. Some in the audience weren’t thrilled about the heavy-handed response, booing as officers surrounded him.

University at Buffalo Commencement via YouTube

According to Al Arab, the situation could’ve been avoided. During a prep class, he says he was told it would be fine to bring his son up with him. But on the big day, school officials changed their minds.

“When the time came, they tried to stop me and even called the police. They tried to escort me out, but honestly, the only reason they let me go was because all of you who cheered and supported me,” he said, referencing the large crowd inside Alumni Arena.

Al Arab had worked hard to get there holding two jobs- one overnight, caring for his son during the day, and still managing to graduate with a degree in criminology from UB. He technically finished his degree in fall 2024 but returned for the spring 2025 ceremony so he could walk the stage.

Online Reactions Pour In After Viral Video

The university issued a statement saying the rules were in place to ensure a safe, smooth experience for all graduates. Still, Al Arab’s video has gone viral with millions of views and an outpouring of support. It appears it was removed and the video above is a recap of his journey.

