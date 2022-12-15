Two Pizza Shops in CNY Help Employees of Another After Devastating Fire

Two pizza shops in Central New York are stepping up to help employees of another pizzeria after a devastating fire.

Mangia Macrina's Wood-Fired Pizza on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford suffered from a fire on Saturday, December 10. The business is now closed for renovation, and all the employees are out of work during the Christmas season.

The holidays are a crucial time for any small business. Not being able to operate during Christmas is devastating not only to the business and owners but also to the employees.

Franco's Pizza is helping ease the burden for those employees. On Thursday, December, 15 both the Ilion & Westmoreland locations will offer a Large Cheese Pizza & 20 Bone-In Wings for $30.00. $5.00 of each sale will be donated to the employees of Mangia Macrina to help during this holiday season.

Pre-orders are suggested. The special will run until closing time or until they sell out.

We hope this small token can help ease some of the burden this tragedy has caused.

Mangia Macrina's GoFundMe

Friends, family, and customers reached out to owners Chris and Angela Woodbeck, asking if something could be set up for them to help.

There is now a GoFundMe to make sure the employee left without a job are taken care of during the holiday season.

We have been touched by the outpouring of love from the community which really had us in tears as we read every one of them. We love our community, and we will rebuild and be back to making the best wood fired pizza you love.

Little Falls Mangia Macrina Open

You can also show your support by picking up a pie at the Mangia Macrina Little Falls location inside8nside the Stone mill Building.

Hours

Wednesday and Thursday 11 AM to 7 PM

Friday and Saturday 11 AM to 8 PM

Sunday 11 AM to 5 PM

You can also purchase gift cards. "I am trying to see when we can put the food truck in action to accommodate some gift card sales," Chris says.

