Two NY Hunters Shoot Deer with an Illegal Pistol Out Their Car Window

There's a reason why laws are in place, and these two hunters refused to follow any of them. Now they pay the price.

Two DEC Environmental Conservation Officers were recently sent to Orange County after receiving an unusual report. The caller claimed they saw two men shoot a deer out of their truck.

This was strange for a number of reasons. First off, someone hunting from their vehicle? That's obviously against the law. But they were also hunting out of season, which ended back in December.

When ECO Doroski and Lovgren arrived, they found the two men out of their vehicle, field dressing the deer. Both admitted to firing their weapons at the deer, with one of these being a 9MM handgun.

It's the Law

According New York State hunting law, as outlined by the DEC, big game hunters are permitted to carry a .22 caliber handgun during regular deer or bear seasons, if you have a NYS pistol permit. However, you are NOT allowed to use that firearm as a "primary or secondary weapon to take deer or bear".

Though it shouldn't have to be mentioned, it is also illegal to shoot a firearm out of a stationary or moving vehicle. Especially if it's for hunting purposes.

Paying the Price

The ECO's ended up ticketing both men for the following charges...

Illegal Take of Protected Wildlife

Using a Motor Vehicle to Take Wildlife

Discharging a Weapon within 500 feet of a dwelling

One of the hunters was also issued a felony for unlawful possession of a firearm.

