Two New York Cities Make Nice List For Least Aggressive Drivers

The holidays are not always merry and bright. The hustle and bustle of the season can aggravate even the jolliest of souls, especially behind the wheel. But there are two places in New York with drivers on the nice list this year.

Santa is making his list and checking it twice. Gasbuddy has its own naughty or nice list for the best and worst drivers during the Christmas season.

“Trying to run around to get everything done and prepared before the holidays, coupled with high prices and increased traffic, we see shorter fuses on the road and more stress contribute to wasting money,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Nice List - Least Aggressive Drivers

Two cities in New York are among the Top 10 cities with the least aggressive drivers - Rochester, which came in 5th, and Buffalo rounded out the list.

Portland, OR

Cincinnati, OH

Seattle, WA

Las Vegas, NV

Rochester, NY

Providence, RI

Minneapolis, MN

Cleveland, OH

Columbus, OH

Buffalo, NY

Most Aggressive Holiday Drivers

Surprisingly, not one New York town made the top 10 for most aggressive drivers. That honor belongs to Florida, with three cities on the list - Jacksonville, Orlando, where traffic is bad all year long, and Tampa.

We beg to differ. Take a trip down the New York State Thruway as cars blow past, ducking in and out of traffic. Better yet. Drive into Consumer Square, which is bad enough any other time of the year, never mind during the holidays. Going there during Christmas would even turn Santa Claus into the Grinch.

See the full Naughty or Nice list at Gasbuddy.com.

