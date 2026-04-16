Two More Possible Tornadoes Under Investigation in New York

New York is once again under the microscope after severe storms left behind damage that may point to not one, but two additional tornadoes.

At this point, neither has been officially confirmed, but both areas are now part of ongoing National Weather Service investigations.

Second Tornado in Same Spot As First

One of the areas being closely reviewed is Machias in Cattaraugus County, where storm damage lines up with what could be a second tornado in the same general corridor that was already hit just about two weeks ago by an EF-1 tornado.

READ MORE: First Tornado of 2026 Touches Down in New York

That earlier storm cut a path through the region, snapping trees and damaging property, and now crews are looking at whether history repeated itself in almost the same spot.

Survey Teams Focus on Steuben County

Attention is also on Steuben County, where a preliminary storm survey is scheduled for Thursday, April 16.

The National Weather Service office in Binghamton will be examining the area near Lindley after severe thunderstorms rolled through.

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Officials say the damage observed so far suggests the possibility of another tornado touchdown, but that determination will come only after a full ground survey is completed. Crews will be mapping damage patterns, checking for rotation paths, and looking closely at whether wind intensity and direction match tornadic activity.

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Tornado Possible in CNY

Isolated severe thunderstorms are expected across Central New York.

A few storms could become intense quickly as they move through the region with an isolated tornado possible.

Heavy rainfall is also possible with the strongest storms, which could lead to brief downpours and reduced visibility on area roadways.