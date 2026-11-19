Two Hunters With Dementia Rescued in Separate New York Searches

It was a busy couple of days for New York State Forest Rangers, who were called in to help find two missing hunters with dementia in separate searches.

Both searches involved some pretty challenging conditions, but thankfully, both hunters were found.

And in one case, a basset hound named Becky helped get the search started.

A Missing Hunter Found in the Town of Webb

The first search began November 12 after a call came in about a 79-year-old hunter who hadn't returned from the woods near Balsam Flats Road in the Town of Webb. The man has dementia and was last seen around 3:45 PM.

Forest Rangers searched through the night but came up empty.

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The following morning, 13 Rangers joined New York State Police, Lewis County Sheriff's deputies and Lewis County Emergency Management to continue looking. They also brought in a drone to help cover the area.

Search crews finally located the hunter that afternoon. He was able to move but was suffering from hypothermia. Rangers helped get him to a Lyons Falls ambulance for medical attention.

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A Basset Hound Named Becky Raises the Alarm

The second search started around 9 PM on November 12 when a basset hound named Becky showed up at the Whiteface Mountain lodge.

READ MORE: Dog Found in Horrific Condition Finally Gets the Care He Deserves

Staff recognized the dog because her owner, a 69-year-old with dementia, had gone missing before. They contacted State Police, who began searching and called in Forest Rangers for help.

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No Shoes or Gloves

The search eventually grew to include 14 Forest Rangers, four State Police members, and NYSP Aviation. Crews used a drone and even brought in a bloodhound.

At around 10 AM, another hunter spotted the missing person, who had no shoes or gloves on and was suffering from severe frostbite.

Because of the person's condition and the location, Ranger Sabo determined a helicopter rescue would be the safest and quickest option. Ranger Martin hoisted the patient out, and State Police Pilot Engel flew them to the hospital.

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Becky to the Rescue

Two difficult searches, two hunters found, and a reminder of just how important these search crews are.

And Becky deserves a little credit, too. That basset hound showing up at the lodge helped set the second rescue in motion.