Two Earthquakes Hit New York & New Jersey the Same Day

What is up with all the earthquakes recently? Two hit New York and New Jersey on the same day.

There have been more than 550 earthquakes in New York State. The first one struck the New York City area on December 18, 1737, with a magnitude of 5.2. It's one of two damaging quakes to hit the Big Apple.

The largest earthquake to ever hit New York State was on September 5, 1944. A 5.9 magnitude quake struck near the New York-Canadian border, causing damage in Massena and Cornwall, Ontario.

Western New York felt its strongest quake on August 12, 1929, with a magnitude of 5.2. It was centered near the town of Attica.

The Utica/Rome area has felt a few tremors over the years. One hit Barneveld in 2015 and another struck Prospect in 2013. Both were less than a magnitude of 2. Port Leyden, on the other hand, shook with a 3.5 magnitude quake back in 1980.

44 of Biggest Earthquakes to Shake New York State New York is no stranger to earthquakes. There have been 44 to hit the state with a magnitude of 3.0 or higher. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

New York Earthquake

The latest earthquake to hit New York was Upstate. This time Elizabethtown was the center of the 2.1 magnitude quake on Tuesday, May 21.

31 people reported feeling the shake in 10 different zip codes.

Earthquake hits upstate new york Credit - USGS loading...

New Jersey Earthquake

Hundreds of miles to the south another small tremor hit New Jersey for the fourth time in a little over a month.

The first earthquake happened on April 5 around 10:30 AM. The 4.7 magnitude quake was centered in Tewksbury, New Jersey, and was felt in Central New York, 260 miles and 4 hours away.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Second Earthquake

The second earthquake hit near Gladstone, New Jersey on Saturday, April 27. It wasn't as big, measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale.

It didn't cause any damage but it did leave people wondering what that shaking was, as far away as Ottawa, Canada.

Credit - USGS Credit - USGS loading...

Third Jersey Quake

The third earthquake was centered in Gladstone yet again. It struck on May 1 around 7 AM according to the United States Geological Survey. It was the smallest of the three, measuring 2.6 on the Richter scale.

Hundreds reported feeling it everywhere from Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Connecticut to West Virginia, Upstate New York and even North Carolina.

Fourth Jersey Tremor

Another tiny tremor hit Califon, New Jersey on Tuesday, May 21. It only registered 1.6 on the Richter scale.

New Jersey earthquake Credit - USGS loading...

44 of Biggest Earthquakes to Shake New York State New York is no stranger to earthquakes. There have been 44 to hit the state with a magnitude of 3.0 or higher. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams