Two Earthquakes Hit New York &#038; New Jersey the Same Day

Two Earthquakes Hit New York & New Jersey the Same Day

Credit - Think Stock/Canva

What is up with all the earthquakes recently? Two hit New York and New Jersey on the same day.

There have been more than 550 earthquakes in New York State. The first one struck the New York City area on December 18, 1737, with a magnitude of 5.2. It's one of two damaging quakes to hit the Big Apple.

The largest earthquake to ever hit New York State was on September 5, 1944. A 5.9 magnitude quake struck near the New York-Canadian border, causing damage in Massena and Cornwall, Ontario.

READ MORE: Safest City in New York for Natural Disasters

Western New York felt its strongest quake on August 12, 1929, with a magnitude of 5.2.  It was centered near the town of Attica.

The Utica/Rome area has felt a few tremors over the years. One hit Barneveld in 2015 and another struck Prospect in 2013. Both were less than a magnitude of 2. Port Leyden, on the other hand, shook with a 3.5 magnitude quake back in 1980.

44 of Biggest Earthquakes to Shake New York State

New York is no stranger to earthquakes. There have been 44 to hit the state with a magnitude of 3.0 or higher.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

New York Earthquake

The latest earthquake to hit New York was Upstate. This time Elizabethtown was the center of the 2.1 magnitude quake on Tuesday, May 21.

31 people reported feeling the shake in 10 different zip codes.

Credit - USGS
loading...

New Jersey Earthquake

Hundreds of miles to the south another small tremor hit New Jersey for the fourth time in a little over a month.

The first earthquake happened on April 5 around 10:30 AM. The 4.7 magnitude quake was centered in Tewksbury, New Jersey, and was felt in Central New York, 260 miles and 4 hours away.

READ MORE: Earthquake Shakes Northeastern U.S.

Google Maps
loading...

Second Earthquake

The second earthquake hit near Gladstone, New Jersey on Saturday, April 27. It wasn't as big, measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale.

It didn't cause any damage but it did leave people wondering what that shaking was, as far away as Ottawa, Canada.

READ MORE: Second Quake Shakes New Jersey

Credit - USGS
loading...

 Third Jersey Quake

The third earthquake was centered in Gladstone yet again. It struck on May 1 around 7 AM according to the United States Geological Survey. It was the smallest of the three, measuring 2.6 on the Richter scale.

Hundreds reported feeling it everywhere from Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Connecticut to West Virginia, Upstate New York and even North Carolina.

Fourth Jersey Tremor

Another tiny tremor hit Califon, New Jersey on Tuesday, May 21. It only registered 1.6 on the Richter scale.

Credit - USGS
loading...

44 of Biggest Earthquakes to Shake New York State

New York is no stranger to earthquakes. There have been 44 to hit the state with a magnitude of 3.0 or higher.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Top 5 Earthquakes That Hit The Buffalo Area

Buffalo area sits on a pretty significant fault line and from time to time that fault line reminds us it's here and earthquakes are not really that uncommon in Western New York

Gallery Credit: Ed Nice

Filed Under: Earthquake, Utica News
Categories: TSM