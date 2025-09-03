Central New York is celebrating some big lottery wins!

Two local players scored third-place Powerball prizes worth $50,000 in Monday’s drawing, and across the state, seven other New Yorkers also hit the same prize.

Central New York Winners

In Central New York, the lucky tickets were sold at:

Tops Markets #359, 800 W Genesee St, Chittenango – 1 ticket worth $50,000

Cliff's Local Market #601, 20 Central Ave, Ilion – 1 ticket worth $50,000

Other New York Winners

These two stores join the list of other winners across New York:

U M K Inc, 5582 Broadway, Bronx – 1 ticket worth $50,000

Joe's Kwik Marts #494, 5300 Main St, Buffalo – 1 ticket worth $50,000

7-Eleven #11192, 655 Route 25A, Kings Park – 1 ticket worth $50,000

Stewart's Shops #315, 51 Luther Forest Blvd, Mechanicville – 1 ticket worth $50,000

Speedway #07816, 80-07 Cypress Ave, Ridgewood – 1 ticket worth $50,000

Stewart's Shops #101, 402 Lake Ave, Saratoga Springs – 1 ticket worth $50,000

Stewart's Shops #356, 127 Congress St, Troy – 1 ticket worth $50,000

Third-place prizes are won by matching four out of the five white balls plus the Powerball, and $50,000 is a life-changing sum for many players. It’s proof that even a local ticket can deliver a major payout.

Fifth Largest Jackpot Tonight

If you’re dreaming even bigger, tonight’s Powerball drawing could make someone a billionaire.

The jackpot is a staggering $1.3 billion, the fifth largest in history. The odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million.

Top Ten Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA

$1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 - CA

$1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

$1.326 Billion – April 6, 2024 – OR

$1.30 Billion (estimated) – Sept. 3, 2025

$1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA

$842.4 Million – January 1, 2024 – MI

$768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

$758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

$754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA

Whether you’re a longtime player or thinking about grabbing a ticket tonight, the excitement is real. For Central New Yorkers, Monday’s wins are proof that sometimes, a little luck goes a long way.