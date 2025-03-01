Family Legacy Ends After 80 Years of Tradition in Central New York

After more than eight decades in operation, a beloved Central New York business is closing down.

Central New York has already seen its fair share of closings this year and we're only two months in. From national retailers to local favorites.

Smoking Guns Saloon, The Inn Between, Margaritaville, Big Lots, Joann Fabric and the Pepsi plant all announced closures.

This time it's the end of an era. A tradition that began more than 80 years ago will soon be no more.

Twin Orchards Closing

Twin Orchards has announced plans to close as the owners prepare for retirement.

The business began in 1943 when Lloyd Yager purchased Twin Orchards for his son, Donald Yager. The father-son team ran the orchard together before Donald took full ownership in 1951.

Nearly 50 years later in 1998, the business transitioned to the third generation, with Donald’s sons, Lloyd and Jon taking over operations.

CNY Staple

Twin Orchards has been a staple in the community, serving generations of customers with fresh apples and other produce.

The owners thanked their loyal customers and dedicated staff for their support over the years.

"Twin Orchards is deeply grateful for the support of our incredible customers and hard-working staff over the last 80+ years and cherishes the memories made together. Thank you for being a part of the journey."

The orchard will remain open through March, or until the current apple supply is gone. Customers are encouraged to stop in one last time to stock up on their favorite products before the doors close for good.

