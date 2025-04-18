Something Totally Unexpected Is Coming To Utica This Fall

You are not ready for what’s coming to Utica this fall. Especially if you ever secretly (or not-so-secretly) wanted to be part of THIS universe.

This November, something magical, moody, and a little mysterious is happening at The Stanley Theatre. It's the kind of event that’ll bring back all those feelings you had when you first met Bella, Edward, and Jacob — but with a twist that makes it feel brand new. “Twilight in Concert” is hitting the road on a national tour and making a stop in Utica on Saturday, November 1st at 7:30PM.

What makes this night so different from just watching the movie at home? Well, the original Twilight movie playing on a massive screen while a 12-piece live band performs the entire score in perfect sync. Now imagine all of that inside the glow of a thousand candles inside the Theatre. Pretty cool right? Even though this author was more of a Harry Potter fan, you got to respect the candles/live band/and movie playing in the background. It's super cool.

Musicians will take the stage to perform the beloved film score in perfect synchronization with the original movie, presented in its entirety on a massive cinema screen. Audiences will be completely captivated by the magical atmosphere with more than one thousand twinkling candles illuminating the grand stage, creating an ambiance that sets the tone for a truly romantic evening."

Tickets are on sale now at BroadwayUtica.org, or through The Stanley Theatre box office, or by calling 315-724-4000. You don’t want to miss this.

