Turning Stone Brightens Up the Holidays with 2 Million New LED Lights
Ring in the season at Turning Stone! They're going bigger than ever before with their holiday lights this year.
Turning Stone Resort Casino is kicking off the holiday season with their largest display of decorations ever. Now you have even more reasons to visit them during this time of year.
With over two million new LED lights, 160 illuminated trees, and 84 illuminated light posts, there is so much to love with what they have added.
Here's a look at what they've added for 2022:
- Over 230 feet of holiday garland
- More than 4,150 ornaments
- 2 million LED holiday lights
- 10 eight-foot long ornaments hanging in the Winter Garden and Emerald Lobby
- 6 oversized illuminated ornaments
- 10 large illuminated gift boxes
- 160 illuminated Christmas trees
- 84 illuminated light post motifs
- Several massive Christmas trees (measuring from 24-50 feet each)
Take a look at the fantastic display for yourself.
Turning Stone Brings in Bright New Lights for Christmas in 2022
Turning Stone is also also proud to feature the renowned Gingerbread Village, back for the holiday season. It has grown so popular over the years, gaining national attention by Forbes Travel guide for being one of the best in the country.
The Gingerbread Village is open daily, with a plan to close on New Year's Day. It's located near the resort's main entrance, by The Commons shopping boutiques.