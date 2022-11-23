Turning Stone Brightens Up the Holidays with 2 Million New LED Lights

Ring in the season at Turning Stone! They're going bigger than ever before with their holiday lights this year.

Turning Stone Resort Casino is kicking off the holiday season with their largest display of decorations ever. Now you have even more reasons to visit them during this time of year.

Credit - Turning Stone Resort Casino Credit - Turning Stone Resort Casino loading...

With over two million new LED lights, 160 illuminated trees, and 84 illuminated light posts, there is so much to love with what they have added.

Here's a look at what they've added for 2022:

Over 230 feet of holiday garland

More than 4,150 ornaments

2 million LED holiday lights

10 eight-foot long ornaments hanging in the Winter Garden and Emerald Lobby

6 oversized illuminated ornaments

10 large illuminated gift boxes

160 illuminated Christmas trees

84 illuminated light post motifs

Several massive Christmas trees (measuring from 24-50 feet each)

Take a look at the fantastic display for yourself.

Turning Stone Brings in Bright New Lights for Christmas in 2022 With over 2 million LED lights, 160 illuminated trees, and a massive 50 foot tree in the lobby... Turning Stone has gone above and beyond for their Christmas displays this year.

Turning Stone is also also proud to feature the renowned Gingerbread Village, back for the holiday season. It has grown so popular over the years, gaining national attention by Forbes Travel guide for being one of the best in the country.

The Gingerbread Village is open daily, with a plan to close on New Year's Day. It's located near the resort's main entrance, by The Commons shopping boutiques.

Forbes Names Turning Stone Gingerbread Village Best in the Country The gingerbread village, an annual tradition at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York is among the best in the country.

Take A Look At Turning Stone Casino's New Buffet: 7 Kitchens The resort casino's culinary team has curated a menu for the restaurant’s seven market-style stations that will feature a mix of new food options, while also offering new twists on all the classics. Here's some photos of what you can expect it to look like.

Amazing 2021 Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone Take a look at the 2021 Gingerbread Village, in its new location at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.