Turning Stone's Famous Gingerbread Village Returns for the Holidays

If you're looking for a little holiday magic in Central New York, you'll want to add Turning Stone Resort Casino's Gingerbread Village to your Christmas plans.

One of the area's sweetest holiday traditions is back, and it's bigger than ever with new buildings and a redesigned layout.

What started as a festive holiday display has grown into an incredible attraction that draws visitors of all ages. We're talking about more than a few gingerbread houses. This is an entire village made with some serious creativity, patience, and enough candy to make a kid's head spin.

One of the World's Most Impressive Gingerbread Displays

Turning Stone's Gingerbread Village has earned international recognition, even landing on Forbes Travel Guide's list of the world's most over-the-top hotel gingerbread displays.

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The resort's pastry team puts an incredible amount of work into the display every year, creating elaborate edible buildings and scenes with details that are almost too good to eat.

And if you've ever seen it in person, you know pictures don't always do it justice.

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It's More Than Just Gingerbread Houses

Every year brings something new to the Gingerbread Village, with a different theme and plenty of creative details to discover. This year, it's a Whimsical Bavarian Village.

1,500 pounds of royal icing

1,200 pounds of candy

More than 200 pounds of chocolate rock candy

200 Hershey's chocolate bars

400 Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme bars

90 pounds of gumdrops

750 pounds of gingerbread, crafted in a variety of colors

Some of the largest gummy bears and lollipops around

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One of the things that makes the display so much fun is looking at all the little details. From the buildings and decorations to the candy-covered creations, there's something new to spot every time you look.

And don't forget the working train that winds its way through the village.

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Turning Stone Goes All Out for Christmas

The Gingerbread Village is just one part of Turning Stone's holiday transformation. The resort traditionally goes all out with millions of LED lights, beautifully decorated Christmas trees, oversized ornaments and festive decorations throughout the property.

You can easily turn a quick visit to see the gingerbread display into a little holiday outing. Bring the family, take some pictures, and enjoy the Christmas atmosphere.

The 2026 Turning Stone Gingerbread Village is open through New Year's near the resort's main entrance by The Commons shopping boutiques.