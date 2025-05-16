The votes are in, and one New York destination has claimed the title of the best place to eat in the state. With an unbeatable mix of variety, quality, and guest experience, it’s no wonder this spot continues to lead the pack in culinary excellence.

Turning Stone Resort Casino has once again taken the crown for Best Overall Dining in New York according to Casino Player Magazine’s Best of Dining & Nightlife Awards.

Known for its standout cuisine, top-notch service, and unbeatable atmosphere, the resort continues to set the standard for dining excellence across the state.

12 More Honors for 2025

In addition to the Best Overall Dining Award, Turning Stone also earned 12 additional honors for 2025.

Best Overall Dining

Best Variety of Restaurants

Best Steakhouse (TS Steakhouse)

Best Food Hall (The Food Hall)

Best Sushi (Sushi Sushi)

Best Breakfast (Emerald Restaurant)

Best Coffee Shop (Opals)

Best Desserts (Opals)

Best View (TS Steakhouse)

Best Romantic Restaurant (TS Steakhouse)

Best Outdoor Dining (Wildflowers)

Best Happy Hour (Upstate Tavern)

Best Overall Entertainment

Something for Every Taste

These latest honors add to Turning Stone’s growing reputation as Upstate New York’s premier destination for award-winning dining, entertainment, and nightlife.

With over 20 diverse restaurants—from fine dining and steakhouses to sushi, BBQ, Northern Italian, Asian cuisine, and fast-casual favorites—Turning Stone serves something for every taste.

Its venues have earned top recognition from the likes of Forbes Travel Guide, AAA, Wine Spectator, OpenTable, and TripAdvisor, cementing its status as a culinary leader in the region.

