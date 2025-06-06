Well folks, nature came strutting through an New York backyard and gave new meaning to the term “turkey trot.”

Lisa captured one of the wildest (and wildest wildlife) videos we’ve seen in a while — straight from her garage, about 100 feet away.

In the now-viral 3-minute clip, a tom turkey was caught in the act of mating with a hen, and let’s just say… it was less “romantic serenade” and more “rough-and-feathered.”

The gobbler can be seen stomping on the hen to keep her down before repositioning himself like he’s done this before. Spoiler: it’s not exactly a gentle courtship.

“I’ve never a gobbler mate with a hen,” said Steve Caporizzo, who shared the video on social media. “Unbelievable capture.”

Turkey mating season typically runs in the spring, and while this may be normal behavior in the wild, it’s not something many people get to witness up close — let alone from the comfort of their garage.

The fact that it happened in someone’s backyard only adds to the shock (and awe).

Viewers have called the footage “fascinating,” “a little intense,” and “the kind of nature lesson you don’t expect while sipping your morning coffee.”

So if you’ve ever wondered how gobblers do the deed, wonder no more. Just be warned — this isn’t your average backyard birdwatching.

Watch the full video to see how wild wild turkeys really are.

