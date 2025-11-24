Whether it’s your first time roasting a turkey or your hundredth, there’s nothing quite like sinking your teeth into a moist, juicy bird on Thanksgiving. And if you really want to impress everyone at the table, there’s one secret that will change your turkey game forever: brining.

That’s right—soaking your turkey in a flavorful saltwater marinade for 12 to 24 hours before roasting locks in moisture and flavor, giving you the kind of bird everyone will talk about long after the meal.

Wine First

Before you get started, there’s one essential step: pour yourself a glass of wine. It’s the official kickoff to any holiday cooking session, trust me.

Once your wine is poured, start by removing the giblets and neck from your thawed turkey—you’ll want a clean cavity before creating the brine.

Brine Ingredients:

12 cups water, divided

1 cup kosher salt

2 cups sugar

1 cup apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons sage

2 tablespoons thyme

2 tablespoons rosemary

1 tablespoon pepper

4 cups ice

Make Brine

Start by boiling 4 cups of water, then stir in the salt and sugar until dissolved.

Don’t forget to take a sip of wine while waiting for that boil!

Once the mixture is ready, add the remaining water, apple cider vinegar, herbs, pepper, and ice.

Brine the Bird

Next, submerge the turkey in the brine using a large pot with a lid. No pot big enough? No problem—use a large fridge-safe bag, place it in the fruit drawer, and set paper towels underneath to catch any leaks.

Small turkeys need at least 12 hours in the brine, while larger birds benefit from a full 24-hour soak.

Rinse & Roast

When you’re ready to cook, rinse the turkey, pat it dry, and season as desired.

Roast at 375°F for 20–30 minutes per pound. Add all the classic sides—green bean casserole, garlic mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, rolls, pumpkin pie—and you’ve got a Thanksgiving feast worth remembering.

Once you try brining, there’s no going back. Leftovers? Even better, the next day in a sandwich with a little mustard and pepper.

Happy feasting!

