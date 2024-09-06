Parade of Tugboats to Float Down New York River

For more than two decades a parade of tugboats has floated down one New York River.

The Tugboat Roundup celebrates the maritime heritage of the Northeast Inland Waterways with over 30 tugboats, workboats, and barges. It's held the weekend after Labor Day every year.

The festival not only features a tug parade, but also tug tours, boat rides, competitions, fireworks, children's activities, vendors, food, and more.

The highly anticipated Tugboat Parade will officially kick off the 2024 Tugboat. It will feature working tugs from New York State Marine Highway, Carver Companies, C.D. Perry Companies, Port of Albany’s Spirit of Albany and privately owned tugs like the 8th and the Shoofly Pie.

Joining them will be other vessels such as hand-built mini tugs like the Ko-Hog and Toot Toot, which will join the procession above the Federal Lock in Troy.

Credit - Tugboat Roundup Credit - Tugboat Roundup loading...

Tugboat Parade Times & Locations

The parade begins at 3:30 PM on Friday, September 6 in Albany and will move north up the Hudson River.

· 3:30 PM - USS Slater, Albany, NY

· 3:40 PM - Jennings Landing and Riverfront Park, Albany, NY

· 4:10 PM - Mohawk Hudson Bikeway, Watervliet, NY

· 4:30 PM - Hudson Shores Park, Watervliet, NY

· 4:40 PM - Troy Riverfront Park & Dinosaur BBQ, Troy, NY

· 4:55 PM - Ingalls Avenue Boat Launch, Troy, NY

· 5:40 PM - 105th Street Riverfront Park, Troy, NY

· 5:50 PM - 112th Street Bridge, Lansingburgh, NY

· 6:00-6:30 PM - Waterford Harbor, Waterford, NY

Best Photo Locations:

· Troy Riverfront Park: Ideal for photos at approximately 4:40 PM as the parade passes through Troy.

· Starbuck Island, Green Island: Another prime viewing location around 4:40 PM.

· Green Island Bridge: Great shots of the tugs passing under the bridge.

· Waterford Battery or Peebles Island Bridge: Capture the vessels as they come into Waterford between 6:00 and 6:30 PM.

Can't make it to Albany to see the Tugboat parade in person? You can watch it live on YouTube.

Get our free mobile app

10 Things For Buffalo Bandits Fans To Do In Albany Are you heading to Albany for the Buffalo Bandits game? Here are 10 places you need to know about that are a guaranteed good time. Gallery Credit: Yelp/Megan Carter