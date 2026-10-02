2026 Trunk or Treats Around the Mohawk Valley
Looking for a Trunk or Treat? Here’s Where to Find One Around the Mohawk Valley
If you're looking for a place where the kids can put on their costumes, grab a candy bag and do some trick-or-treating without walking all over the neighborhood, there are plenty of Trunk or Treat events happening around the Mohawk Valley this October.
We've rounded up the 2026 Trunk or Treat events we could find in Oneida, Madison, and Herkimer counties.
Keep checking back because this list may grow as Halloween gets closer.
Oneida County
Fall Into Fun – Utica
Monday, October 12 | 1–4 PM
Parkway Recreation Center, 220 Memorial Parkway, Utica
Mia's Place Trunk or Treat – New Hartford
Friday, October 16 | 6–7:30 PM
Mia's Place, 8387 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford
Annual Halloween Spooktacular – Oneida
Saturday, October 24 | 3–6 PM
Kallet Civic Center, 159 Main Street, Oneida
The celebration continues at the Oneida Rec Center, 217 Cedar Street, from 4–6 PM, with a costume contest, 25-cent carnival games, and a Girl Scout bake sale.
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Mercy Flight Central Trunk or Treat – Rome
Friday, October 23
Schuyler Volunteer Fire Company Trunk or Treat – Utica
Sunday, October 25 | 5–7 PM
120 Newport Road, Utica
South Rome Trunk or Treat – Rome
Sunday, October 25 | 6–8 PM
Rome Polish Home, 415 S. George Street, Rome
Kernan Elementary Trunk or Treat – Utica
Thursday, October 29 | 4–5 PM
Kernan Elementary School, 929 York Street, Utica
Madison County
Den Kelly Chevrolet GMC - Hamilton
Friday, October 23 | 5-7 PM
2495 New York 12B, Hamilton
Canastota Recreation Trunk or Treat
Saturday, October 24 | 1-3 PM
Douglas Chandler Firemen's Field, Hickory Street, Canastota
Herkimer County
Dairy Trunk or Treat – Little Falls
Saturday, October 24 | 2–4 PM
682 Newville Road, Little Falls
The Great Ilion Boo-Bash – Ilion
Saturday, October 24 | 5 PM
Central Plaza, Ilion
Fat Cats Trunk or Treat – Herkimer
Sunday, October 25 | 3 PM
200 King Street, Herkimer
Flawless Salon & Beauty Bar Trunk or Treat – Herkimer
Sunday, October 25 | 1 PM
1025 E. German Street Extension, Herkimer
Norway General Store Trunk or Treat – Newport
Saturday, October 24 | 3–5 PM
Know a Trunk or Treat event that isn't on the list? Email Polly@BigFrog104.com.
Take Walk Thru Thousands of Hand Carved, Illuminated Pumpkins
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams