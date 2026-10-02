Looking for a Trunk or Treat? Here’s Where to Find One Around the Mohawk Valley

If you're looking for a place where the kids can put on their costumes, grab a candy bag and do some trick-or-treating without walking all over the neighborhood, there are plenty of Trunk or Treat events happening around the Mohawk Valley this October.

We've rounded up the 2026 Trunk or Treat events we could find in Oneida, Madison, and Herkimer counties.

Keep checking back because this list may grow as Halloween gets closer.

Photo by Jason Jarrach on Unsplash a large group of people standing around each other

Oneida County

Fall Into Fun – Utica

Monday, October 12 | 1–4 PM

Parkway Recreation Center, 220 Memorial Parkway, Utica

Mia's Place Trunk or Treat – New Hartford

Friday, October 16 | 6–7:30 PM

Mia's Place, 8387 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford

Annual Halloween Spooktacular – Oneida

Saturday, October 24 | 3–6 PM

Kallet Civic Center, 159 Main Street, Oneida

The celebration continues at the Oneida Rec Center, 217 Cedar Street, from 4–6 PM, with a costume contest, 25-cent carnival games, and a Girl Scout bake sale.

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Mercy Flight Central Trunk or Treat – Rome

Friday, October 23

Schuyler Volunteer Fire Company Trunk or Treat – Utica

Sunday, October 25 | 5–7 PM

120 Newport Road, Utica

South Rome Trunk or Treat – Rome

Sunday, October 25 | 6–8 PM

Rome Polish Home, 415 S. George Street, Rome

Kernan Elementary Trunk or Treat – Utica

Thursday, October 29 | 4–5 PM

Kernan Elementary School, 929 York Street, Utica

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Madison County

Den Kelly Chevrolet GMC - Hamilton

Friday, October 23 | 5-7 PM

2495 New York 12B, Hamilton

Canastota Recreation Trunk or Treat

Saturday, October 24 | 1-3 PM

Douglas Chandler Firemen's Field, Hickory Street, Canastota

Herkimer County

Dairy Trunk or Treat – Little Falls

Saturday, October 24 | 2–4 PM

682 Newville Road, Little Falls

The Great Ilion Boo-Bash – Ilion

Saturday, October 24 | 5 PM

Central Plaza, Ilion

Fat Cats Trunk or Treat – Herkimer

Sunday, October 25 | 3 PM

200 King Street, Herkimer

Flawless Salon & Beauty Bar Trunk or Treat – Herkimer

Sunday, October 25 | 1 PM

1025 E. German Street Extension, Herkimer

Norway General Store Trunk or Treat – Newport

Saturday, October 24 | 3–5 PM

Know a Trunk or Treat event that isn't on the list? Email Polly@BigFrog104.com.