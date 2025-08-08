Get ready for something huge — and we mean that literally!

In the summer of 2026, The Wild Center is bringing a magical, meaningful, and totally Instagram-worthy experience to the Adirondacks: TROLLS: Save the Humans.

From June 1 through October 31, the outdoor trails at The Wild Center in Tupper Lake will be home to six giant troll sculptures — each one towering and totally unique.

These aren’t the trolls from bedtime stories or cartoons. These trolls are on a mission. Their goal? To inspire us humans to reconnect with nature and take better care of our planet.

Turning Trash Into Treasure

The trolls were created by Thomas Dambo, an internationally known artist famous for turning trash into treasure.

Every troll in this exhibit is built entirely from reclaimed and recycled materials, making them powerful symbols of sustainability — and total showstoppers in the woods.

Each one has its own name, personality, and message, so exploring the exhibit is kind of like going on a scavenger hunt, with a purpose.

Meet the Trolls

This isn’t just for kids (although they’ll love it). Adults, art lovers, nature fans — anyone who enjoys a little whimsy mixed with a real message — will get something out of this.

Along the way, you’ll explore topics like recycling, waste reduction, sustainable gardens, and how creativity and the environment go hand-in-hand.

2026 Must Visit

So, whether you’re planning a day trip or a weekend adventure, put TROLLS: Save the Humans on your 2026 must-do list.

It’s a wild experience that open at The Wild Center on June 1.