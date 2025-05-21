The New York State Fair concert announcements keep rolling in.

2 more acts have been added to the entertainment lineup, bringing the total to 21 (and counting).

In the past few weeks, everything from country to rock, and even a 6-time Grammy winner, has been revealed. This time, it's two tribute bands taking the Chevy Court stage.

ABBA & Bruno Mars Tributes

Mamma Mia! A Tribute to ABBA will kick off The Fair this summer, sharing the pop icon’s classic songs at Chevy Court on Wednesday, August 20 at 1 PM.

Wrapping up this year’s 13-day stretch at The Fair, 24K Magic – The Ultimate Bruno Mars Tribute Experience will hit the Chevy Court stage at 4 PM on Monday, September 1.

"I’m excited that these two acts are set to open and close our 2025 Fair lineup," said Fair Director Julie LaFave. "Covering the run of the Fair from start to finish, these excellent entertainers are sure to have Fairgoers saying, ‘thank you for the music!’”

Take a look at the entertainment lineup that's been already announced.

Free Fair Concerts

Over 3 dozen national recording acts performed in Chevy Court and Suburban Park in 2024.

The big moment of the summer belonged to country star Megan Moroney, who came close to breaking Lainey Wilson’s record for the biggest crowd in fair history.

47,000 fans packed Suburban Park — making it the second largest concert at the fair.

2025 NYS Fair

The 2025 New York State Fair runs from August 20 through September 1 at the fairgrounds in Syracuse.

