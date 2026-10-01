One Weekend To See Trenton Falls In All Its Fall Glory

If you’ve never been to Trenton Falls, here’s your chance to finally check it out.

The historic Trenton Falls Scenic Trails will be open to the public for one weekend this fall, giving you a chance to walk the trails, take in the views, and see why this spot has been a Central New York favorite for generations.

The trails will be open Saturday, October 17, and Sunday, October 18, from 9 AM to 5 PM, weather permitting.

Credit - Michael Parker Credit - Michael Parker

Trenton Falls Isn't Open All The Time

That's part of what makes this weekend a little more special.

Trenton Falls isn't a trail you can just decide to visit any Saturday afternoon. Public access is limited, so when the gates open, people come from all over to take advantage of the opportunity.

And October is a pretty good time to do it.

The fall colors, scenic overlooks, and views around the gorge make this one of those places where you'll probably want to stop more than once for a picture. There’s also plenty of local history tied to Trenton Falls, so it's more than just a walk through the woods.

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What You Need To Know Before You Go

The trails are located at 8526 Trenton Falls Road in Barneveld.

There is one important rule if you're thinking about bringing the whole family: no pets or dogs are allowed on the property.

Credit - Michael Parker Credit - Michael Parker

Trenton Falls Needs Trail Ambassadors

This weekend doesn't happen without a lot of volunteers, and the Town of Trenton is looking for people willing to help.

Trail Ambassadors help make sure visitors have a safe and enjoyable experience. You don't have to show up with a history degree or know every detail about Trenton Falls. Food and trail scripts are provided for volunteers.

If you'd like to help out, you can sign up through the Town of Trenton or contact Audrey Pincott by calling 315-271-2664 or emailing trenton@trentonny.gov.

Put It On Your Fall Calendar

Grab your hiking shoes, bring your camera and plan on spending part of October 17 or 18 checking out one of the area's most scenic spots.

You only get a few opportunities to walk the Trenton Falls trails every year, and this is your last chance for this year.