The holiday season is once again bringing a wave of deep community generosity to Madison County as Romagnoli’s Christmas Tree Farm launched its annual contribution to the national Trees for Troops program.

For years, this family-run farm in Canastota has served as a hub of holiday spirit for United States service members and their loved ones.

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A few days remain for the 19th annual Trees For Troops. Deadline is Saturday November 14th.

Story Behind Trees For Troops

Operating through the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation, Trees for Troops delivers farm-grown, real Christmas trees to military families stationed both domestically and overseas.

Led by Dewey Romagnoli and family, the local effort has evolved into a massive regional movement.

After successfully donating 847 trees in a previous season, the farm has set its sights even higher, pushing toward an ambitious goal of 900 donated trees.

The monumental task relies heavily on local partnerships.

Regional organizations and area businesses, such as The Green Team, frequently join forces with the Greater Canastota Chamber of Commerce to sponsor trees on behalf of customers, ensuring military households receive a comforting piece of home during the holidays.

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Even in the face of personal health hurdles, Dewey’s unwavering dedication to honoring those who serve continues to inspire the entire region.

Things To Know

There are only a few days left to be part of the 19th Annual Trees For Troops at Romagnoli’s Christmas Tree Farm. The deadline is Saturday November 14th.

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Donations can be dropped off at Romagnoli's Christmas Tree Farm or mailed to:

Romagnoli's Christmas Tree Farm

8498 Oneida Valley Road

Canastota, NY 13032

The cost is $40 per tree.