A Central New York couple is lucky to be alive after a massive tree came crashing down on their camper during a violent storm.

It happened in the dark early hours of the morning at The Landing Campground, as the storm tore through Vienna, leaving destruction and fear in its path.

The Mulvaney family, was staying in a trailer next door and quickly moved to the safest place they could during the storm—into moms room at the rear of the camper.

READ MORE: Third Tornado of Season Confirmed! This Time in Central New York

Credit - Bobbie Jo Baker-Mulvaney Credit - Bobbie Jo Baker-Mulvaney loading...

Crawl Through Emergency Exit

A tree came down blocking their way out. They managed to open the emergency exit window and heard screams for help.

Those screams were coming from Patrick and Barbara Evans, both 86 years-old.

Without hesitation, Gary Kimball, who was staying with the Mulvaney's, crawled through the window and saw the Evans’ trailer had been crushed by a falling tree.

He rallied neighbors to help the two trapped inside the camper, climbing through storm debris and downed limbs to where the Evans couple was pinned.

READ MORE: Ground-Level Video Tour of Devastating Storm Damage in Clark Mills

Credit - Bobbie Jo Baker-Mulvaney Credit - Bobbie Jo Baker-Mulvaney loading...

First Responders to the Rescue

Within minutes, first responders from the Vienna Fire Department arrived on scene and took control.

Despite the dangerous conditions, they worked swiftly and courageously to free the trapped couple.

Thanks to their heroic efforts, both Patrick and Barbara were miraculously rescued alive and taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. They are currently in stable condition.

READ MORE: A Heartfelt Thank You To Heroes Of CNY After The Storm

Credit - Bobbie Jo Baker-Mulvaney Credit - Bobbie Jo Baker-Mulvaney loading...

Angels Among Us

The Mulvaney family escaped unharmed and expressed deep gratitude to the firefighters and everyone who has reached out in the aftermath.

"Our prayers are with our neighbors and neighbors family members," said Madison Mulvaney.

Angels were definitely looking out for both families that night!

Credit - Madison Mulvaney Credit - Madison Mulvaney loading...

Get our free mobile app