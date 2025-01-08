Epic Video: Train Powers Through Central New York’s Snow Like A Beast

I see the train a-coming, it's rolling 'round the bend. Blowing through the snowdrifts, like a force that never ends.

Massive amounts of snow fell over parts of Central New York in one of the biggest storms in a decade. Stokes Corners had the honor of seeing the most at 75 inches. However, several feet buried Northern Oneida County.

In the aftermath of the historic snowstorm, the landscape was a study in resilience.

Driveways were cleared, cars dug out, and rooftops swept clean. Yet one path remained untouched: the snow-covered railroad tracks. That is until the train arrived.

A breathtaking video captures a powerful locomotive plowing through the thick, untouched snow like a force of nature.

The storm may have passed, but the aftermath was still formidable. The tracks, layered with feet of snow, seemed impassable—until the train's massive plow turned them into a snowstorm of its own making.

As it approaches, the engine meets the snow head-on, sending a massive shower of white cascading into the air.

The scene has drawn admiration online, where the video, posted by I Love Utica, quickly went viral on Facebook.

Viewers marveled at the train’s raw power and the stunning visuals of snow erupting in towering sprays.

As Central New York dug out and returned to normalcy, the train’s snowy conquest became a moment to celebrate—a perfect blend of human ingenuity and the relentless spirit needed to tackle winter head-on.

