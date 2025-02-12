Trader Joe’s New York Locations Now Have Purchase Limits On THIS

Trader Joe’s shoppers across New York State now have a limit on how many of one item they can purchase.

The grocery chain confirmed that all U.S. locations are temporarily restricting egg purchases to one dozen per customer per day due to supply shortages. A spokesperson for Trader Joe’s explained that the limits are meant to ensure more customers can get eggs when they shop.

“Due to ongoing issues with the supply of eggs, we are currently limiting egg purchases to one dozen per customer, per day, in all Trader Joe’s stores across the country,” Trader Joe’s spokesperson Nakia Rohde said in an email. “We hope these limits will help to ensure that as many of our customers who need eggs are able to purchase them when they visit Trader Joe’s.”

Egg prices have been steadily rising, with a dozen pasture-raised large brown eggs at Trader Joe’s currently costing around $5 according to News 10. Meanwhile, other businesses are trying to handle the egg shortage differently. Waffle House, for example, has added a $0.50 surcharge per egg due to rising costs. The ongoing egg crisis is largely linked to the bird flu outbreak that began in 2022, which has led to the mass culling of infected poultry to prevent the spread of the virus. Since many large-scale egg farms house over a million chickens, just a few outbreaks can send supply levels plummeting.

Unfortunately for consumers, the price hikes aren’t slowing down anytime soon. The Labor Department reports a nearly 40% increase in egg prices since January 2024, and the Agriculture Department predicts another 20% jump this year.

