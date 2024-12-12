Travel Ban on Several New York Highways Until Further Notice

A travel ban is in place on several New York highways until further notice.

2 to 3 feet of heavy lake-effect snow is expected to create travel problems in Western and Northern New York and the Governor has declared a State of Emergency.

The National Weather Service has issued warnings, watches & advisories until Friday for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Franklin, Genesee, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming counties.

Travel Restrictions

The New York State Thruway has implemented a tandem and empty tractor trailer ban in both directions from Exit 53 to the Pennsylvania state line.

I-90 isn't the only highway with travel restrictions in place. The New York Department of Transportation has more.

NY Route 5 from NY 179 to I-190 (Erie County)

US 219 from I-90 to I-86 (Erie and Cattaraugus Counties

NY Route 400 from I-90 to NY 16 (Erie County)

I-86 from US 219 to PA Line (Cattaraugus and Chautauqua Counties)

Check Road Conditions

You can check road conditions before you leave the house.

Get all the information and check out cameras along your route anywhere in New York, anytime at 511NY.org. You can even sign up to have travel alerts sent right to your phone.

There's also a new real-time road condition tracking system on I-90 that provides instant updates on everything from snow-packed roads and icy patches to snow plow locations.

Sensors are being placed on plow trucks to delivers up-to-the-minute info directly to to navigation apps like Google Maps and Waze. That means no more second-guessing if the highway is clear or if your route needs a detour.

Driving Tips

If you do have to travel during a winter storm keep these driving tips in mind.

Check the latest weather forecast before leaving

Keep a full tank of gas

Check fluid levels (windshield washer fluid, ant-freeze)

Have a spare tire, jack, and wheel wrench

Don't use cruise control. This decreases your reaction time to brake

Be aware of maintenance vehicles and emergency vehicles. Don't crowd the plow

If you do not have to go out on the roads, then don’t

Vehicle Necessities

Make sure your vehicle is filled with winter necessities before heading out. Stock the truck to help you to be safe in case you get stranded.

Gloves, blankets, warmers, tool kit, first-aid kit, non-perishable foods, water, working flashlight and batteries, cell phone charger

Shovel, ice scraper, de-icer, snow brush, rock salt or cat litter, tow chain or cable, jumper cables or battery charger

If you do happen to drive off the road and get stuck in a snowbank or ditch, stay in your vehicle and call 911. DO NOT get out of your vehicle unless it is an absolute emergency. You put yourself at risk of being struck by another vehicle.

Roll your windows down a few inches or turn your vehicle off if you are stranded in snow for some time with your vehicle running. Covered mufflers can cause serious physical injury or death due to inhalation of carbon monoxide.

