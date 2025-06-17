Here's something you won't see in New York City...a tractor convoy.

Students drove their tractors to school all over Central New York to celebrate the final day of classes. It's a tradition that's been going on for years and it's hard to tell who loves it more - the kids or everyone in the community.

Bring Tractor to Camden School

In the Camden District, it was Bring Your Tractor to School Day. And bring them, they did.

A long line of tractors, some proudly flying the American flag, paraded down the street, for the last day of school.

It wasn't just tractors either. Kids were seen riding ATVs, 4 wheelers and one even rode a scooter.

"I'm so happy that some traditions are not taken away because it might offend someone," Melanie May Wade-Evans wrote on social media.

Kimmie Barrett appreciated that someone took video. "I meant to watch it from my porch and totally forgot."

Watch the tradition that highlights farming roots and community pride in Camden, New York.

Holland Patent Tractors

It wasn't just in Camden. Kids in Holland Patent drove their tractors to school for the final day of classes too.

Everything from big and small to old and new.

Stephanie Harris Finn captured a number of videos as the farm equipment rolled in.

