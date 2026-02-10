Get ready to hear one of the most recognizable voices in country music echo across the Fairgrounds.

Trace Adkins Is Headed to the Great New York State Fair

Country star Trace Adkins is bringing his deep, unmistakable baritone to Suburban Park at the New York State Fair.

He’ll take the stage Saturday night, September 5, at 8 PM, and yes — this is one you’ll want to circle on the calendar.

Three Decades of Hits (And Stories We All Relate To)

Trace Adkins has been a country music staple for more than 30 years, and chances are you know the words to more than a few of his songs. From heartfelt classics like “You’re Gonna Miss This” to fun, sing-it-at-the-top-of-your-lungs favorites like “Ladies Love Country Boys” and “(This Ain’t) No Thinkin’ Thing,” his music has soundtracked a lot of real-life moments.

And of course, there’s “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” — the crossover hit that somehow manages to get everyone smiling the second it comes on.

Everything You Need to Know About Fair Concerts

The Great New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 26, through Labor Day, Monday, September 7, and all concerts are included with your Fair admission.

Tickets go on sale later this summer for just $8 for adults, while kids under 12 and seniors 65 and older get in free.

Part of a Huge 2026 Music Lineup

Trace Adkins is part of the Fair’s 2026 Chevrolet Music Series, which will feature 41 national recording acts. Concerts happen daily at 1 PM and 6 PM at Chevy Court, with an 8 PM headliner each night at Suburban Park.

There are also two special 9 PM shows planned for Friday, August 28, and Friday, September 4 at Chevy Court.

More artist announcements and schedule updates will continue to roll out. Check out who has been revealed so far.

