Shoppers in Upstate New York have a brand-new destination for holiday shopping as Toys “R” Us officially opens its doors at the Destiny USA in Syracuse.

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The launch brings a dedicated, standalone retail experience back to the area, giving families an alternative to online shopping and smaller department store displays.

Syracuse Location

The new storefront is located on Level 2 within the mall’s IKEA wing, occupying the space previously held by Via Roma menswear.

This standalone location operates separately from the smaller shop-in-shop concept previously hosted inside the center's Macy's store.

What's Inside

Inside, visitors will find a curated selection of iconic toy brands and popular play lines, featuring perennial favorites such as LEGO, Barbie, Hot Wheels, NERF, and PAW Patrol.

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This local opening is part of a broader national rollout by Toys “R” Us and Go! Retail Group to establish dozens of new standalone brick-and-mortar storefronts across the country.

Retailer Is Popular Again

Following the brand's widespread U.S. closures in 2018, the strategic push into high-traffic regional complexes like Destiny USA highlights a growing retail trend.

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Physical store spaces are proving invaluable for legacy brands looking to rebuild direct customer connections and capture holiday foot traffic.

Local holiday shoppers can visit the new store during regular mall hours. With its prime location and strong lineup of classic toys, the return of Geoffrey the Giraffe is expected to be a major draw for the Syracuse community this season.