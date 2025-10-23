Get ready to feel that childhood magic again — Toys"R"Us is making a big holiday comeback.

The iconic toy store is expanding across the U.S., opening new flagship stores and seasonal holiday shops just in time for gift-giving season, including two in New York.

“This next phase brings the magic of Toys"R"Us to families across the country just in time for the holidays — delivering the joyful shopping experience that generations have loved,” said Jamie Uitdenhowen, Executive VP of Toys"R"Us at WHP Global.

This rollout is more than just new stores — it’s a return to the playful spirit that made Toys"R"Us a household name.

READ MORE: Christmas Gifts Will Cost More To Mail This Holiday Season

Looks like Geoffrey the Giraffe is officially out of retirement.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Flagship Stores

Chicago Premium Outlets – Aurora, IL - Now Open

Camarillo Premium Outlets – Camarillo, CA

Arundel Mills – Hanover, MD

Jordan Creek – Moines, IA

Westroads Mall – Omaha, NE

Denver Premium Outlets – Thornton, CO

Tanger Outlets Deer Park – Deer Park, New York

Towne East Square – Wichita, KS

Get our free mobile app

Seasonal Holiday Shops

Great Lakes Crossing – Auburn Hills, MI - Now Open

Grapevine Mills – Grapevine, TX - Now Open

Lakeside Shopping Center – Metairie, LA - Now Open

Tanger Outlets – Nashville, TN - Now Open

Crabtree Valley Mall – Raleigh, NC - Now Open

The Mall in Columbia – Columbia, MD - Now Open

South Plains Mall – Lubbock, TX - Now Open

Westfield Southcenter – Tukwila, WA - Now Open

Station Park – Farmington, UT - Now Open

Deptford Mall – Deptford, NJ

Eastland Mall – Evansville, IN

Mall of New Hampshire – Manchester, NH

Bay Street – Emeryville, CA

Twelve Oaks Mall – Novi, MI

Park Meadows – Lone Tree, CO

North Star Mall – San Antonio, TX

Tanger Outlets – Sevierville, TN

King of Prussia Mall – King of Prussia, PA

Crocker Park – Westlake, OH

Walden Galleria – Buffalo, NY

Additional openings will be announced throughout the season.

Whether you’re shopping for the latest must-have toy or just want to relive a bit of your childhood, Toys"R"Us is ready for everyone to rediscover what it means to be a Toys"R"Us kid.