Toys&#8221;R&#8221;Us Returns to New York with Two New Stores

Toys”R”Us Returns to New York with Two New Stores

Get ready to feel that childhood magic again — Toys"R"Us is making a big holiday comeback.

The iconic toy store is expanding across the U.S., opening new flagship stores and seasonal holiday shops just in time for gift-giving season, including two in New York.

“This next phase brings the magic of Toys"R"Us to families across the country just in time for the holidays — delivering the joyful shopping experience that generations have loved,” said Jamie Uitdenhowen, Executive VP of Toys"R"Us at WHP Global.

This rollout is more than just new stores — it’s a return to the playful spirit that made Toys"R"Us a household name.

Looks like Geoffrey the Giraffe is officially out of retirement.

Flagship Stores

Chicago Premium Outlets – Aurora, IL - Now Open
Camarillo Premium Outlets – Camarillo, CA
Arundel Mills – Hanover, MD
Jordan Creek – Moines, IA
Westroads Mall – Omaha, NE
Denver Premium Outlets – Thornton, CO
Tanger Outlets Deer Park – Deer Park, New York
Towne East Square – Wichita, KS

Seasonal Holiday Shops

Great Lakes Crossing – Auburn Hills, MI - Now Open
Grapevine Mills – Grapevine, TX - Now Open
Lakeside Shopping Center – Metairie, LA - Now Open
Tanger Outlets – Nashville, TN - Now Open
Crabtree Valley Mall – Raleigh, NC - Now Open
The Mall in Columbia – Columbia, MD - Now Open
South Plains Mall – Lubbock, TX - Now Open
Westfield Southcenter – Tukwila, WA - Now Open
Station Park – Farmington, UT - Now Open
Deptford Mall – Deptford, NJ
Eastland Mall – Evansville, IN
Mall of New Hampshire – Manchester, NH
Bay Street – Emeryville, CA
Twelve Oaks Mall – Novi, MI
Park Meadows – Lone Tree, CO
North Star Mall – San Antonio, TX
Tanger Outlets – Sevierville, TN
King of Prussia Mall – King of Prussia, PA
Crocker Park – Westlake, OH
Walden Galleria – Buffalo, NY

Additional openings will be announced throughout the season.

Whether you’re shopping for the latest must-have toy or just want to relive a bit of your childhood, Toys"R"Us is ready for everyone to rediscover what it means to be a Toys"R"Us kid.

