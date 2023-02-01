DEC Warns Others for What Caused This Upstate New York Snowmobile Accident

DEC Warns Others for What Caused This Upstate New York Snowmobile Accident

Bicho_raro

Snowmobile accidents can happen in the blink of an eye. And just like this one, they can also lead to serious injuries.

DEC Forest Rangers drove up to the Town of Webb recently after hearing reports of a snowmobile accident. According to Herkimer County 911, there were two accidents on Stillwater Reservoir and both victims were at the Stillwater Restaurant.

IgorTsarev


Inside they found the two snowmobilers, who were both from Pennsylvania. The 53-year-old man had suffered a head injury and said he couldn't remember the accident or how they got into the restaurant. He also had a bad hand injury and abdominal pain.

The other was a 14-year-old, suffering from chest pains and having difficulty breathing. Rangers called in a helicopter to airlift the teen to the hospital, while the 53-year-old was taken by Old Forge Ambulance.

The question was... what caused the accidents?

Photo by Paxson Woelber on Unsplash


A Pressure Crack

These are long cracks on ice, that form when ice shifts or expands as the temperature changes over the winter. The cracks can move without notice and are often hard to see.

Rangers believe both snowmobilers ran into or caught their sled skies on the pressure crack, causing them to be thrown from their seats. Luckily they were able to reach the Stillwater Restaurant and call for help.

kobeza


Though it's exciting the snow is finally not melting away and you can ride your snowmobile again, you have to be safe on the trails. The DEC has a list of safety tips to remember this winter you should look at, even if you consider yourself an expert.

