Lunar Eclipse Viewing Tips & Party in Central New York
Get Ready for a Blood Moon in New York!
Early risers are in for a treat on Tuesday, March 3.
Starting at 4:50 AM, the moon will slowly slip into the Earth’s shadow, kicking off a full lunar eclipse. By 6:04 AM, the eclipse reaches its peak, turning the moon a deep, dramatic red — the infamous “blood moon.”
This glowing celestial spectacle will hang in the western sky until the moon sets around 6:30 AM.
Where to Catch the Eclipse
Clouds might play peek-a-boo that morning, but there should be plenty of opportunities to see the moon as it moves through each phase of the eclipse.
For the best view, find a spot with a clear horizon and keep your eyes on the low western sky. Even if you’re not a telescope person, this is one sunrise worth getting up for.
Join the College Viewing Party
If you’re ready to take your moon-gazing to the next level, Hamilton College is hosting a telescope viewing party on the west side of the Taylor Science Center, just off Loop Road on the Hamilton campus.
Doors open at 4:45 AM, and the fun continues until the moon disappears from view. You’ll get to peek through 4" Meade and 8" Celestron telescopes as the moon changes phase.
Parking & Tips
Plan to park in the Field House Parking Lot off Loop Road.
Bundle up, grab a warm drink, and get ready to witness one of the coolest early-morning sky shows you’ll see this year.
