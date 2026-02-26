Lunar Eclipse Viewing Tips &#038; Party in Central New York

Lunar Eclipse Viewing Tips & Party in Central New York

Canva

Get Ready for a Blood Moon in New York!

Early risers are in for a treat on Tuesday, March 3.

Starting at 4:50 AM, the moon will slowly slip into the Earth’s shadow, kicking off a full lunar eclipse. By 6:04 AM, the eclipse reaches its peak, turning the moon a deep, dramatic red — the infamous “blood moon.”

This glowing celestial spectacle will hang in the western sky until the moon sets around 6:30 AM.

Credit - Jerry Ling/Unsplash
loading...

Where to Catch the Eclipse

Clouds might play peek-a-boo that morning, but there should be plenty of opportunities to see the moon as it moves through each phase of the eclipse.

READ MORE: Sunshine to Snowstorm - Central New Yorkers Stuck on Docked Cruise Ship

For the best view, find a spot with a clear horizon and keep your eyes on the low western sky. Even if you’re not a telescope person, this is one sunrise worth getting up for.

Credit - Insung Yoon/Unsplash
loading...

Join the College Viewing Party

If you’re ready to take your moon-gazing to the next level, Hamilton College is hosting a telescope viewing party on the west side of the Taylor Science Center, just off Loop Road on the Hamilton campus.

96.9 WOUR logo
Get our free mobile app

Doors open at 4:45 AM, and the fun continues until the moon disappears from view. You’ll get to peek through 4" Meade and 8" Celestron telescopes as the moon changes phase.

Google Maps
loading...

Parking & Tips

Plan to park in the Field House Parking Lot off Loop Road.

Bundle up, grab a warm drink, and get ready to witness one of the coolest early-morning sky shows you’ll see this year.

Stunning Photos of Total Solar Eclipse in Central New York

Check out some of the best shots during total solar eclipse 2024 in Central New York.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Filed Under: eclipse, hamilton college, Utica News
Categories: TSM