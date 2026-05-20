Less Than 100 Days Out and the Pizza Brainstorm Is On

We’re officially less than 100 days away from The New York State Fair, which means two things: people are already arguing about who’s bringing what, and Toss & Fire is once again doing what Toss & Fire does best—turning chaos into pizza.

This year, they’re not just showing up at the Fair. They’re handing over the creative reins.

One lucky pizza idea from the public is going to become an official NYS Fair exclusive, served all 13 days.

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Anything Goes (And They Mean It)

The contest is pretty simple: think up your wildest pizza idea and drop it in the comments on their contest posts anytime now through June 1st. Sweet, spicy, savory, questionable combinations your friends warned you about—nothing is off limits.

From there, Toss & Fire will pick their five favorites and bring them into the test kitchen.

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That’s where things get real. Dough gets stretched, ideas get tested, and somebody’s “brilliant but slightly unhinged” pizza concept either becomes legendary or never speaks of this again.

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One Winner, Big Fair Energy

Only one creation makes the final cut and lands on the official menu at the NYS Fair. But the bragging rights are just the beginning.

READ MORE: The Empire Room Is Transforming For More Fun At The NYS Fair

The winner also walks away with 4 tickets to the Fair, 5 free pizzas during the 13-day run, $100 in Toss & Fire gift cards, and an invite to an exclusive Fair preview event where they get to taste the new creations before anyone else.

Oh, and they even get to help name the winning pizza—so yes, your weird idea could literally be on the menu board.

It’s part food contest, part creativity challenge, and part “let’s see what happens when we trust the internet with dinner.” And honestly, that’s where the best pizza stories usually start.

Need some inspiration? Take a look at the exclusive pizza served at last year's New York State Fair.

8 Exclusive Pizzas Only Available at New York State Fair It's fair time! Toss & Fire will serve up 8 exclusive pizzas at the 2024 NYS Fair. 4 beloved classics are back along with 4 new creations. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams