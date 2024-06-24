Tornado Carves Destructive Path Through Central New York Home

A tornado carved a destructive path through Central New York, leaving the community to pick up the pieces.

Randy and Angela Schaffer live on Route 51 in West Winfield. Luckily Angela says they weren't home when the tornado touched down. "My husband was at an auction and I was at camp."

Angel was driving back after a neighbor called about the tornado. She drove through torrential downpours and strong winds but when she hit the other side , she said everything was beautiful. "I thought my husband was up to something because it was so nice."

Then Angela came over the hill and saw that canoe. It belonged to her neighbor and was bent over power lines. "That's when I knew this couldn't be good."

Scattered Damage

The family isn't sure of the extent of damage yet but they do know the shed is gone, their gazebo is in the field and the neighbors pond, the hunting shack is upside down and the large pole barn shifted. "We found out when my son couldn't open the doors the next day."

Angela says it looked like the twister carved a straight path but only caused damage in certain places. Her sister-in-law who lives right next door, didn't suffer any damage but a neighbor across the street lost part of her roof.

"There were wood pieces sticking out of ground that we're not sure where they came from. Could be the neighbors roof."

Tornado Footage

Mike Phalanx captured the moment the tornado touched down in West Winfield on Saturday, June 22.

You can see the destruction as debris is blown in all directions and sirens can be heard in the background.

Family is Thankful

The Schaffer family has received a lot of support from the community as they continue to pick up the pieces.

"We're just thankful nobody in the community was hurt. Everything can be built back."

Tornadoes in New York

Tornadoes in New York aren't common but they do happen. The most recent was a EF3 tornado with winds of 140 miles per hour. It touched down in West Leyden and gained strength as it blew through in August of 2023.

Snow Ridge Ski Resort in Turin, New York took the brunt of the twister, seeing the most damage.

Westernville Ski Resort Takes a Hit

In 2021, Wood Valley ski resort in Westernville was damaged along with a number of homes in the area. The year before it was Saratoga County that took a hit.

