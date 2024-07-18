Special Fund Aids Victims of Worst Natural Disaster in Rome’s History

A special fund has been created to help those affected by the worst natural disaster in the history of Rome, New York.

The Tornado Unmet Needs Fund will go directly to people who need immediate support and can't wait for potential money from FEMA. It'll help communities rebuild after the EF2 tornado touched down on Tuesday, July 16 with 135 MPH winds.

“Donations to this fund will directly help families in need during what will undoubtedly be a significant rebuilding period. We are working directly with the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley to ensure every dollar goes directly into the hands of the people in greatest need,” said United Way of the Mohawk Valley Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Susan Litera.

Credit - Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul Credit - Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul loading...

Cash & Gift Cards Greatest Need

Businesses, neighbors and strangers are pitching in to help clean up and rebuild while others are offering water, clothing and hot meals.

However, the greatest need is cash and gift cards over food and clothing.

Credit - Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul Credit - Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul loading...

Non Emergency Needs

Operators from 211 MidYork are available to assist residents in Oneida, Madison and Herkimer Counties for non emergencies.

“Calling 211, texting 898-211 or visiting 211midyork.org can help residents quickly find resources to help deal with any crisis situation caused by the tornado," said Litera.

2-1-1 contact centers are staffed by trained specialists who quickly assess the callers’ needs and refer them to the proper community resources available. Services are free, confidential, and accessible to everyone through multilingual capabilities.

Donations to the Tornado Unmet Needs Fund can be made at Unitedwaymv.org/tornado.

Get our free mobile app