The National Weather Service confirmed another tornado touched down in New York. That makes seven this year.

On September 25, just before noon, a weak tornado hit near Callicoon Center in Sullivan County. It topped out at EF-0 with 85 mph winds and stayed on the ground for about 28 minutes.

Radar even picked up leaves being tossed into the air, thanks to peak foliage in the Catskills. Luckily, the tornado stayed mostly on hilltops and didn’t cause any injuries.

Seventh Confirmed Tornadoes

This marks the seventh confirmed tornado to hit the Empire State this year. The first twister hit Western New York in June.

The deadliest twister claimed three lives in Central New York on June 22.

#1 June 9 – Cattaraugus County

An EF1 with 110 mph winds tore a 2.4-mile path through Great Valley.

#2 June 10 – Clinton County

An EF0 with 75 mph winds carved a half-mile path near Route 22 in Beekmantown.

#3 June 22 –Oneida County

Tragically, the EF1 tornado with 105 mph winds claimed three lives in Clark Mills. It was one of the deadliest storms in the area in years.

#4 June 22 – Oneida County

The EF1 with 110 mph winds ripped a nearly 5-mile path from Westmoreland to Clinton

#5 July 7 - Ontario County

The EF2 twister had 115 mph winds in Phelps.

#6 September 4 - Oneida County

The EF 0 tornado with 80 MPH winds touched down in Ava.