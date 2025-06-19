Central New York could be in for a wild weather day, with forecasters warning about the chance for severe storms—and even a possible tornado.

Two twisters have already touched down in New York this season. One in Western New York in Cattaraugus County and the other Upstate in Clinton County.

READ MORE: First Tornado of Season Hits WNY

READ MORE: Second Tornado Touches Down

Another confirmed tornado in New York Credit - Think Stock/Canva loading...

Severe Storms in CNY

The Weather Channel says wind is the biggest concern for today's severe weather. But don’t rule out heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Some areas could see localized flash flooding, and the best chance for strong storms will be along and east of I-81.

READ MORE: Insane Flooding At Howe Caverns In New York

While nothing’s confirmed, the conditions are there for a tornado to spin up, so it’s a good day to keep an eye on the sky and your weather alerts.

Lightning Storms Over Poole Harbour Getty Images loading...

Heat on the Way

And as if that’s not enough—get ready for the heat.

The National Weather Service says things will really crank up starting Sunday, with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s and barely any relief at night.

READ MORE: Snow and Ice Hit Upstate New York in June

A significant heat wave could stretch into early next week, so stay hydrated and plan ahead.

Bottom line: storms today, heat tomorrow. Stay safe and stay cool, CNY!

Credit- Think Stock/Canva Credit- Think Stock/Canva loading...

Long Range CNY Forecast

Juneteenth: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 4 PM, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 PM. Some of the storms could be severe. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 8 PM. Increasing clouds, with a low around 60. Wind gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 PM. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76. Wind gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 AM. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 PM, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 PM and 2 AM, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday: A chance of showers before 8 AM. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 94.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 92.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Get our free mobile app