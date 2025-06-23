In the aftermath of the devastating storm and tornado that tore through Central New York, we are reminded that true strength shines brightest in the darkest moments.

Our hearts are heavy with the damage and loss left behind, but they are also full of gratitude for the incredible people who stepped up when our communities needed it most.

To Our First Responders

Firefighters, police officers, EMTs, DPW crews, you are the backbone of our safety. You ran toward danger when others ran from it.

From performing rescues to checking on families and clearing blocked roads, your dedication and courage didn’t go unnoticed.

Your presence brought comfort and security to so many shaken by this storm.

To National Grid

To the crews and utility workers who are tirelessly trying restore power — thank you for your long hours and unwavering commitment.

You’re working around the clock to reconnect homes and businesses and restore a sense of normalcy in a time of crisis.

To Our Neighbors Everyday Heroes

You are what makes Central New York truly special. From helping clear trees and debris to offering food, shelter, and support, your kindness and community spirit are inspiring.

You've checked on strangers, helped those in need, and come together in ways that remind us how deeply we care for one another.

CNY is More Than a Place

In times like these, it’s clear: Central New York is more than a place, it’s a family. Thank you all for showing up with strength, compassion, and heart.

Together we will get through this and come out stronger on the other side.

