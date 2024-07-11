Drone Shows Destruction Tornado Leaves Behind in Forestport New York
Mother Nature had quite a destructive day in New York. Hours after two tornadoes touched down in the Buffalo area another carved a path through Forestport.
Radar showed the twister touching down around 6 PM. Forestport Volunteer Firefighter Shelly Privett says the tornado brought down a 300-500 foot wide swatch of trees on Kincaid and Horton roads that run parallel to each other.
Both roads were shut down due to the number of downed power lines twisted around several trees.
READ MORE: Watch 2 Destructive Tornadoes Tear Path Through Western New York
Drone Shows Path of Tornado
Bernard Boris from the Stittville Fire Department captured the path of destruction from the air.
You can see the path the tornado took from the drone footage.
Drone Shows Path Tornado Carved Through Forestport
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Two Twisters Touch Down in Western New York
The National Weather Service confirmed two twisters touched down in Western New York.
The first was an EF-1 tornado with estimated winds of 110mph. It hit the town of Arkwright, New York in Chautauqua County at 12:06 p.m.
READ MORE: Tornado Carves Destructive Path Through Central New York Home
Watch the terrifying video Brandon Mead captured as the storm ripped the roof off a house.
Second Tornado in Eden
The second twister, an EF-0 tornado with estimated wind gusts of 85mph, touched down in the town of Eden a little more than a half hour later at 12:40 pm. Arkwright may have seen stronger wind gusts but Eden was the area hit the hardest.
The National Weather Service said this was" by far the area of greatest damage extend and the end of the path of this tornado."
READ MORE: Watch Tornado Rip Through Central New York Village
State of Emergency
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz declared a State of Emergency in the Town of Eden due to the significant damage.
A number of barns were destroyed and several animals injured. Luckily no people were hurt.
Drone Damage
Drone footage shows the hardest hit area in Western New York and all the damage Mother Nature left in her wake.
READ MORE: Fire & Tornado Hit Same Central New York Home
Tornados in New York
Tornadoes in New York are rare but they do happen. Last month one carved a path through West Winfield. Last summer it was an Upstate New York ski resort getting hit.
Tornado Carves Destructive Path Through West Winfield
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Tornado Rips Through Upstate New York Ski Resort
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams