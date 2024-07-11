Drone Shows Destruction Tornado Leaves Behind in Forestport New York

Mother Nature had quite a destructive day in New York. Hours after two tornadoes touched down in the Buffalo area another carved a path through Forestport.

Radar showed the twister touching down around 6 PM. Forestport Volunteer Firefighter Shelly Privett says the tornado brought down a 300-500 foot wide swatch of trees on Kincaid and Horton roads that run parallel to each other.

Both roads were shut down due to the number of downed power lines twisted around several trees.

Drone Shows Path of Tornado

Bernard Boris from the Stittville Fire Department captured the path of destruction from the air.

You can see the path the tornado took from the drone footage.

Two Twisters Touch Down in Western New York

The National Weather Service confirmed two twisters touched down in Western New York.

The first was an EF-1 tornado with estimated winds of 110mph. It hit the town of Arkwright, New York in Chautauqua County at 12:06 p.m.

Watch the terrifying video Brandon Mead captured as the storm ripped the roof off a house.

Second Tornado in Eden

The second twister, an EF-0 tornado with estimated wind gusts of 85mph, touched down in the town of Eden a little more than a half hour later at 12:40 pm. Arkwright may have seen stronger wind gusts but Eden was the area hit the hardest.

The National Weather Service said this was" by far the area of greatest damage extend and the end of the path of this tornado."

State of Emergency

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz declared a State of Emergency in the Town of Eden due to the significant damage.

A number of barns were destroyed and several animals injured. Luckily no people were hurt.

Drone Damage

Drone footage shows the hardest hit area in Western New York and all the damage Mother Nature left in her wake.

Tornados in New York

Tornadoes in New York are rare but they do happen. Last month one carved a path through West Winfield. Last summer it was an Upstate New York ski resort getting hit.

