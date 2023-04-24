A tornado touched down in New York, leaving behind a trail of destruction in its wake that will take some time to clean up and rebuild.

A Tornado Warning was issued on Saturday, April 22.

Tornado Touched Down

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado actually touched down in Rascoe and Callicoon Center in Sullivan County. Wind peaks at 115 miles per hour and knocked down power lines leaving hundreds of people in the dark.

The tornado destroyed two barns and ripped the roof off an auto body shop, according to Pix 11.

Despite the damage, ABC 7 says that luckily there were no injuries.

Clay Banks took his drone to see the destruction Mother Nature left behind in Callicoon Center, New York.

Cleanup & Rebuilding

Sullivan County officials are assessing all the damage to see if they will need to request any state or federal funds to help with the cleanup and rebuilding, which is expected to take a long time, according to News 12.

Tornado Strikes Saratoga County in 2020

