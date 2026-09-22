Another Tornado in New York

Apparently, New York isn't done with tornadoes yet.

The National Weather Service has confirmed another tornado from the August 27 storms, and this one was hiding in the Adirondacks.

The newly confirmed Ferris Lake Forest tornado brings New York's 2026 tornado total to 25.

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This One Was Brief

The Ferris Lake Forest tornado touched down around 4:30 PM on August 27, about three miles south of Hoffmeister in Hamilton County.

The National Weather Service rated it an EF1, with estimated peak winds of 90 mph. It was only on the ground for about a minute, traveling roughly a quarter of a mile with a maximum path width of 75 yards.

What finally confirmed it? Drone footage. The NWS says the video showed a brief tornado along the western edge of straight-line wind damage southwest of DeBraine Lake.

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New York Has Had Quite the Tornado Year

The latest twister brings the total to 25 confirmed tornadoes in New York this year:

READ MORE: Heartfelt Chalk Tribute in Clinton for Twins Lost in Tornado

March 31: Machias — EF1

Machias — EF1 April 15: Farmersville — EF0; Machias — EF0

Farmersville — EF0; Machias — EF0 May 29: Hammond — EF0

Hammond — EF0 June 18: Cortland — EF0; Rock Stream — EF1

Cortland — EF0; Rock Stream — EF1 June 30: Croghan — EF1; Pittsfield — EF1

Croghan — EF1; Pittsfield — EF1 July 18: Sanford-Hancock — EF1

Sanford-Hancock — EF1 July 21: Chenango Forks-Greene — EF1; Greene-Coventry — EF1; Purchase-Rye Brook — EF0

Chenango Forks-Greene — EF1; Greene-Coventry — EF1; Purchase-Rye Brook — EF0 July 29: South Brookfield — EF0

South Brookfield — EF0 August 20: Atlantic Beach — EF1

Atlantic Beach — EF1 August 27: Wilton — EF1; Ruggles Road/Preserve Way — EF0; Ferris Lake Forest — EF1

Wilton — EF1; Ruggles Road/Preserve Way — EF0; Ferris Lake Forest — EF1 September 2: Waterloo-Seneca Falls — EF1; Fayette — EF2; East Shelby — EF1; East of Alexander — EF1; Olcott — EF1; Letchworth State Park — EF1; Portageville — EF1; Webster-Ontario — EF1