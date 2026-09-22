Tornado No. 25 Just Added to New York’s 2026 Total
Another Tornado in New York
Apparently, New York isn't done with tornadoes yet.
The National Weather Service has confirmed another tornado from the August 27 storms, and this one was hiding in the Adirondacks.
The newly confirmed Ferris Lake Forest tornado brings New York's 2026 tornado total to 25.
This One Was Brief
The Ferris Lake Forest tornado touched down around 4:30 PM on August 27, about three miles south of Hoffmeister in Hamilton County.
The National Weather Service rated it an EF1, with estimated peak winds of 90 mph. It was only on the ground for about a minute, traveling roughly a quarter of a mile with a maximum path width of 75 yards.
What finally confirmed it? Drone footage. The NWS says the video showed a brief tornado along the western edge of straight-line wind damage southwest of DeBraine Lake.
New York Has Had Quite the Tornado Year
The latest twister brings the total to 25 confirmed tornadoes in New York this year:
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- March 31: Machias — EF1
- April 15: Farmersville — EF0; Machias — EF0
- May 29: Hammond — EF0
- June 18: Cortland — EF0; Rock Stream — EF1
- June 30: Croghan — EF1; Pittsfield — EF1
- July 18: Sanford-Hancock — EF1
- July 21: Chenango Forks-Greene — EF1; Greene-Coventry — EF1; Purchase-Rye Brook — EF0
- July 29: South Brookfield — EF0
- August 20: Atlantic Beach — EF1
- August 27: Wilton — EF1; Ruggles Road/Preserve Way — EF0; Ferris Lake Forest — EF1
- September 2: Waterloo-Seneca Falls — EF1; Fayette — EF2; East Shelby — EF1; East of Alexander — EF1; Olcott — EF1; Letchworth State Park — EF1; Portageville — EF1; Webster-Ontario — EF1
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Gallery Credit: Kelso