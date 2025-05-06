Looking for an unforgettable weekend getaway? Look no further than Kingston New York.

If you're tired of the typical crowded tourist spots and want a more relaxed trip, Time Out has highlighted some lesser-known towns across the U.S. that offer art, great food, and plenty of charm. And guess what? Kingston New York made the list.

Known for its rich history as the state’s first capital, Kingston isn’t just about the past—it's a vibrant spot offering everything you need for the perfect weekend retreat.

Located just 91 miles outside of New York City, Kingston has it all including- scenic hikes, historic landmarks, unique shopping, and plenty of trendy hangouts. For a taste of local charm, check out Milne Antiques and Kingston Standard Brewing Co. when you’re in the mood for something refreshing. Hungry? Kingston has some great dining spots to soak up the local vibe. Get ready to soak it all in when you travel here.

But it’s not just about the food and drink. Kingston also has a strong arts scene. The Ulster Performing Arts Center, housed in a restored 1926 theater, is a must-visit. And if you're there during the summer, don't miss the Artists Soapbox Derby in August, or take a fun ride on the Trolley Museum of New York’s 1.5-mile route along the Rondout Creek waterfront to Kingston Point Park.

READ MORE: Drive 13 Of The Oldest Roads Across New York

Looking for a place to stay? The Hotel Kinsley is a standout. It’s an entire 1856 home you can rent on Airbnb, giving you a cozy, historic spot to rest during your trip.

Kingston became New York’s first capital in 1777. Sadly, it was burned by the British later that year during the American Revolutionary War, but the town’s history is still alive and well.

So if you’re planning your next getaway, Kingston is definitely a place to check out.

How Many of Kingston, NY's Top 5 Attractions Have You Seen? Trip Advisor has a list of top attractions in Kingston, NY. Play along and see if you have been to all of the top 5 attractions within Kingston, if not then add these to your travel list. Gallery Credit: Allison Kay,