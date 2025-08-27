Thousands of young adults are starting the next chapter of their lives at colleges and universities. But the big question remains: which schools are really the best, and where’s the best place to party once the books are closed?

Here in Central New York, three schools rank among the best in the state.

Cornell Among the Best

At the top is Cornell University, which not only stands out in the region but also makes the national rankings.

Cornell sits at #21 in the country on Niche’s list of best schools in the country for 2026, slipping slightly from #17 last year.

It’s a tough school to get into. The acceptance rate is only 8%, and it’s also not easy on the wallet either. Annual tuition runs over $26,000, which is about $5,000 more than MIT, the top-ranked school in the nation.

Top 10 Colleges in New York

Columbia University

Cornell

NYU

Barnard University

Hamilton College

Vassar College

The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art

Colgate University

Binghamton University, SUNY

University of Rochester

Syracuse University fell from #12 for top schools in New York to #18.

Best Value

If affordability is what you’re looking for, the honor of best value in New York goes to CUNY Baruch College.

Tuition there is less than $4,000 a year, and with a 50% acceptance rate, it’s far more accessible to the average student.

SU Among Top Party Schools

College isn’t just about academics. When it comes to parties, Syracuse University proudly claims the spotlight.

SU holds steady as one of the Top 10 party schools in the nation, ranked #7 overall for 2026 and #1 in New York State.

Known for its athletics and school spirit, SU has long embraced the motto “party hard, work hard.” And with tuition nearing $44,000 a year, working hard is definitely a necessity.

Top Party School in the Nation

On the national stage, the top party school crown still belongs to the University of California, Santa Barbara, a spot it has held for years.

So, whether students are looking for world-class academics, a budget-friendly education, or a legendary party scene, there’s a school out there to fit every dream—and every budget.