Fishing in New York is a paradise for anglers, with countless rivers, streams, and lakes to explore. While great fishing opportunities abound across the state, one lake stands out above the rest—and has even been named one of the top fishing destinations in the country.

Fishing Booker ranked the top spots to reel in the big one, highlighting 18 of the best fishing lakes across the country for 2025 — and one of them is right here in New York.

Sixth Great Lake

This natural freshwater lake stretches 120 miles along the border between New York and Vermont, making it the thirteenth-largest lake in the U.S.

Often called the "Sixth Great Lake," it’s connected to both the St. Lawrence Seaway and the Hudson River.

Anglers can catch over 80 species here, including salmon, lake trout, walleye, perch, and pike.

For those who love winter ice fishing, the best and most consistent action happens near the towns of Benson and Orwell on the lake’s southern end.

Lake Champlain, NY/VT

That lake? It’s Lake Champlain — a true angler’s paradise and a must-visit for fishing fans in 2025.

If you’re looking for a top fishing destination that offers variety and year-round excitement, this New York treasure should be at the top of your list.

Fishing License

If you want to fish in New York State, you'll need a fishing license if you are 16 years of age or older:

Freshwater fish by angling, spearing, hooking, longbow, and tip-ups.

Frogs by spearing, catching with the hands, or by use of a club or hook.

Freshwater baitfish for personal use.

No Fishing License Required

Fishing on a licensed fishing preserve.

Fishing during the free fishing weekend.

Fishing at a free fishing clinic.

A resident landowner primarily engaged in farming (including lessees and members of their immediate families) when fishing on farm lands they are occupying and cultivating.

A farm fish pond license holder (including members of their immediate families) fishing on waters covered by the license.

A Native American living and fishing on reservation land.

A patient residing at a qualifying U.S. Veterans Administration hospital or facility in New York State.

Trophy Room

Check out the top fishing holes in New York State below.

Once you catch that monster, be sure to enter it into our Trophy Room. It could win you cash.

