NY Fishing Scene Getting Some Serious Attention

New York is home to thousands of lakes and rivers for fishing enthusiasts. It's also becoming a hotspot for world-class fishing charters.

11 captains across the state are getting national recognition after earning Angler’s Choice Awards for 2026.

And this isn’t just a popularity contest. To even qualify, captains had to meet strict standards for four straight quarters: a 4.8+ review score from at least 10 verified reviews, a reliability score and response rate of 98% or higher, and full business verification.

In other words, consistency, professionalism, and showing up every time.

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From the Great Lakes to the coast, NY showed up

This year’s honorees span the entire state, from Buffalo to Long Island, the Finger Lakes to the Adirondacks. Together, they represent a growing reputation that’s hard to ignore.

READ MORE: 10 Best Fishing Lakes in New York to Reel in Big One

New York is quietly proving it offers some of the most reliable and professional charter fishing experiences anywhere in the world. 11 captains made the list this year.

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Meet the 2026 New York Anglers’ Choice captains

David Levan – End Of The Line Sportfishing (Buffalo)

Greg Reusch – Buffalo Bassman Charters (Buffalo)

Jerry Varner – SCW Charters (Cape Vincent)

Brett Clifford – Open Water Charters (Hampton Bays)

Daniel Howard – On The Spot Sportfishing (Henderson)

Stanley Pierce – Red Beard’s Cayuga Lake Ice Out (Ithaca)

Zachary Horrocks – Horrocks Outfitting (Lake Placid)

Tom LaCognata – Rockaway Fishing Charters (New York City)

Ryan Lorensen – Locked with Lorensen – Salmon River (Pulaski)

Jeffrey Miller – Jammer Sportfishing (Rochester)

Joseph Srouji – Angler’s Edge Outdoors LLC (Youngstown)

From big lakes to open ocean waters, these captains are being recognized for one simple reason—they consistently deliver great trips, season after season.