The Flavored Toothpaste That Gets Your Kids to Brush Their Teeth is Recalled

If you have toothpaste in your bathroom cabinet, you might want to take a closer look before brushing your teeth.

More than 4.3 million tubes of toothpaste have been recalled nationwide, and some of them are the fun flavors and character-themed kinds made for kids.

Apparently, getting children to brush their teeth wasn't already enough of a challenge.

Which Toothpaste Brands Are Affected?

The recall includes several varieties of Brush Buddies, evo, and ARU toothpaste.

Some of the kids' favorites feature Barbie, Hot Wheels, Crayola, and My Little Pony. It also includes flavors like bubble gum, strawberry, watermelon, and even chocolate ice cream.

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Adult products could be affected too, including some evo whitening and sensitivity toothpastes, along with ARU products for gum health and cavity protection.

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Why Is the Toothpaste Being Recalled?

The toothpaste was recalled because of problems with the manufacturer's production practices.

The FDA says the products didn't meet certain manufacturing standards, although it hasn't explained exactly what went wrong.

The products could cause temporary or medically reversible health problems, while the likelihood of serious harm is considered low. No illnesses or injuries have been reported.

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What Should You Do If You Have It?

Before you toss everything in your bathroom cabinet, check the brand, lot number, and expiration date on your tube against the FDA's official recall list. Not every tube of every listed variety is necessarily affected.

Before you squeeze out another glob of toothpaste, check the tube first. The last thing anyone needs is another reason to dread a trip to the dentist.