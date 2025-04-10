2 Central New York restaurants are adding "Hope" on the menu this month.

Tony’s Pizza locations on Commercial Drive in New Hartford and on Oriskany Boulevard in Whitesboro will be donating 10% of sales all day on Wednesday, April 23rd to the American Cancer Society as part of the ‘Hope on the Menu’ program. The promotion includes both eat-in, delivery and take-out orders all day. No special coupons are required.

“Last year’s event raised nearly $1,000 for the fight against cancer,” explained Robert Elinskas, Senior Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society, “We’re thankful for the support Tony’s locations are providing and hoping we’ll be able to raise even more funds to help make a difference this year.”

Make sure you stop in, enjoy some delicious food, all for a good cause.

Honor And Celebrate Cancer Survivors This June In Central New York

Cancer survivors and their caregivers will take the first celebratory lap at the Relay For Life of Central NY, happening at Delta Lake State Park in Rome on Saturday, June 14th. It’s a powerful moment where everyone in the community comes together to cheer on our survivors.

Relay For Life isn’t just a walk. Teams and individuals join forces to honor those who’ve battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and raise money to support the American Cancer Society. Funds go toward free resources for patients, life-changing research, and efforts to create a world where fewer families face the pain of cancer.

Whether you're a survivor, caregiver, or supporter, Relay sends a message of hope. And the best part? There's no fee to participate, and entry to Delta Lake State Park is free for the event. Let’s walk together, celebrate life, and fight for a future without cancer.

You can register online here. Or call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 to sign up.

